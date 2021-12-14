Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali mishap: A day on, another victim succumbs to injuries
Mohali mishap: A day on, another victim succumbs to injuries

The mishap took place in Mohali on Sunday afternoon when six persons of a family were returning after attending a bhog ceremony of a relative in Lehragaga town of Sangrur district. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 02:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A day after three persons, including a six-year-old boy and his mother, died in a road mishap near Sector 86, their 67-year-old relative also succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Usha Devi, the mother of Anuj Bansal, who was driving the car and had died on the spot along with Kriti Gupta, 30, her son Nivansh Gupta, 6.

Meanwhile, police arrested the driver of the Mahindra pick-up van, Kunwar Pal, who is a resident of Kumbra village. In a statement to the police, the driver said, he was on the right side, but the car came from the wrong side and rammed into his vehicle.

Investigating officer, Sanjeev Kumar said two other injured are still in a critical state and under observation at Sohana hospital.

The fateful incident took place on Sunday afternoon when six persons of a family were returning after attending a bhog ceremony of a relative in Lehragaga town of Sangrur district.

