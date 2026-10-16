Police arrested three men and recovered 10 pistols and 20 cartridges during an investigation into an alleged interstate weapons supply network, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma said on Thursday.

Police traced the network while investigating a previous case in which they had arrested two men. (HT File)

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The Kharar crime investigating agency (CIA) staff led the operation under the supervision of SP (investigation) Saurav Jindal and SP (operations) Akashdeep Singh. Inspector Pardeep Singh Bajwa headed the team.

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Police traced the network while investigating a previous case in which they had arrested two men. According to the police, the suspects procured weapons from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh, transported them to Kharar and Mohali, and sold them to buyers in the region.

Investigators identified Sachin alias Bacchi, a native of Mangali village in Haryana’s Hisar district, who lived at Casa Homes in Sante Majra, Kharar. Police said he had previous cases related to weapon possession and assault registered against him.

SSP Sharma also said Sachin had family ties to Kirti Maan, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who was shot dead by members of the Rohit Godara gang at a court complex in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, in August 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The CIA team arrested Sachin on October 13 and registered an FIR at Sadar Kharar police station under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Police recovered two pistols and two cartridges from him, according to the police account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CIA team arrested Sachin on October 13 and registered an FIR at Sadar Kharar police station under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Police recovered two pistols and two cartridges from him, according to the police account. {{/usCountry}}

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During questioning, Sachin allegedly named two associates. Police arrested Mehakdeep Singh alias Mehak, a resident of Mona City in Kharar, and Harmanpreet Singh alias Honey, a native of Singhanwala village in Moga, on Thursday. Mehakdeep also faces an attempt-to-murder case registered at a Fatehgarh Sahib police station.

Police searched a Scorpio allegedly used by the suspects and recovered two more pistols from the vehicle. The operation yielded 10 pistols in total: one 9mm Glock, four .30-bore pistols and five .32-bore pistols. Police also seized 20 cartridges.

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The police produced the three accused before a magistrate and secured their police remand. Investigators are questioning them to establish the source of the weapons, trace the supply chain and identify people who bought firearms in Punjab.