Mohali police seize 80,000 banned tramadol tablets, 75 gm heroin

Police arrested five persons and recovered 80,000 banned tramadol tablets, 75 gram heroin and three vehicles from their possession.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said following a tip-off, a team led by SP (rural) Manpreet Singh and Bikramjit Singh Brar, PPS, DSP, Kharar-2, Mullanpur, raided a garage, Gill Medihome, in Kurali, owned by one Hardayal Singh of Kurali. After 31,000 tramadol tablets were found at the garage, police recovered 24,000 more tablets from an Accent car, owned by Gaurav Kumar, an associate of Hardayal.

In another case, Mohali police confiscated 29,900 tramdol tablets from two persons coming in a car from Ropar. The driver, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Kurali, was arrested.

In the third case, the Sadar Kurali police caught a man with 75gm heroin. He was coming in an Indigo car when he was nabbed at a special naka set up at Singhpura Bypass. The driver Santpreet Singh of Kurali has been arrested.

All accused have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.