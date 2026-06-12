Mohali: Preventive measures be in place, officials told ahead of monsoon

With the monsoon season approaching, the Mohali administration on Thursday reviewed flood preparedness measures and directed all departments to ensure advance arrangements to deal with any emergency situation. Officials were asked to verify the condition of floodlights, searchlights, life jackets, generators, tarpaulins and other emergency equipment, and ensure immediate repairs wherever required. (HT File)

Chairing a review meeting with officials from various departments, additional deputy commissioner (general) Geetika Singh stressed the need for heightened vigilance and coordination to minimise the risk of flooding during the rainy season. She instructed officials to give special attention to the cleaning of drains, sewerage systems, seasonal rivulets and stormwater channels to ensure smooth water flow.

The ADC said all departments must remain prepared to tackle any emergency and ensure that preventive measures are completed well in advance. She directed block development and Panchayat officers, executive officers and sub-divisional magistrates to jointly inspect flood-prone locations and keep necessary equipment ready.

Officials were asked to verify the condition of floodlights, searchlights, life jackets, generators, tarpaulins and other emergency equipment, and ensure immediate repairs wherever required.

Geetika Singh also directed departments to ensure that no borewells remain uncovered and instructed officials of the public works department and Mandi board to strengthen road berms to prevent damage to roads in case of heavy rainfall or waterlogging.

School principals were asked to ensure proper drainage of rainwater from school buildings and rooftops. Singh further directed departments to complete arrangements related to drinking water supply, medical teams, essential medicines, communication systems, wireless sets and the establishment of a district-level flood control room.

She also emphasised the need for preparing lists of boat operators and divers and ensuring timely desilting and cleaning of village ponds to facilitate proper drainage.

The administration also reviewed plans for identifying vulnerable roads and restoring traffic quickly in case of damage during the monsoon. Representatives of the National Highways Authority were instructed to pay special attention to the cleaning of stormwater drains falling under their jurisdiction to prevent waterlogging on roads, a problem witnessed in several areas last year.

The ADC further directed officials to identify elevated locations in both urban and rural areas so that residents can be shifted to safe shelters if required during emergencies.

Among those present at the meeting were additional deputy commissioner (urban development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Sonam Chaudhary, SDM Mohali Damandeep Kaur, SDM Kharar Gurmeet Singh and officials from various departments.