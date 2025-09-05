Mohali: Repairs on damaged Naada–Khudda Lahora Road stretch in full swing

A day after the Khudda Lahora-Naada Road of Nayagaon was damaged due to the sudden rapid flow in the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet, repair work on the stretch is in full swing. Punjab Mandi Board’s chief engineer, GS Cheema, also visited the site and provided key technical advice to strengthen the road. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal visited the site on Thursday afternoon to review the ongoing work and expedite the restoration process. She directed officials to ensure that the road is made motorable at the earliest. DC said, “Various departments are working in close coordination to restore connectivity and the reduced water flow in the rivulet has significantly facilitated the restoration process.

The DC further informed that the municipal council, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, drainage department, and Mandi Board are working jointly on the restoration. She also highlighted that the measures undertaken since Wednesday to divert the water flow have proved successful. “Additional soil has been levelled opposite to the damaged stretch to ensure smooth passage of water without obstruction,” she added.

Punjab Mandi Board’s chief engineer, GS Cheema, also visited the site and provided key technical advice to strengthen the road. Additional deputy commissioner (urban development), Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, who was present at the site, said that under the guidance of DC Mittal, the teams are making required efforts to complete the repair and open the road for public use at the earliest. He expressed confidence that the road would be restored and reopened for traffic within the next one or two days.