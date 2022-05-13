Mohali RPG attack: Canada resident conspirator, Khalistan-ISI link unearthed

The Punjab Police on Friday arrested six people in connection with the rocket-propelled grenade blast that took place at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday. Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and local gangsters were involved in the attack carried out on the behest of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.



Canada resident Lakhbir Singh Landa, a close associate of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda is the main conspirator of the attack, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said in a press conference.



Landa allegedly carried out the RPG attack with the help of associates Nishan Singh and Chadat Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran. The Police said one Nidhas Singh arranged the stay of attackers at his house and his contacts.



The police said Nishan Singh collected RPG from the locations given by Landa and provided to the attackers. Baljinder Singh Rambo, another resident of Tarn Taran, picked up AK-47 rifle and gave to Chadat Singh.

Chadat Singh and two attackers moved from Tarn Taran on May 7 and two days later attacked the intelligence headquarters in Mohali. The Punjab Police have also found the role of a Mohali resident Jagdeep Kang who allegedly provided local support and helped in recee before the attack.



Chadat Singh is still at large, police said. Mohammad Aseem Alam and Mohammad Sarafraj, the Noida residents who hail from Bihar, have been arrested. The DGP said the probe is on to ascertain who carried out the attack.

