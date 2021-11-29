Mohali: Speeding car jumps divider, mows down two auto drivers

Three persons, including two auto drivers, died after a rashly driven car met with an accident in front of Chandigarh University in Gharuan, Mohali, on Sunday afternoon.

As per the police, the Verna Hyundai car, bearing registration number PB10- ER 9909, was coming at breakneck speed from Chandigarh side when it hit a road divider and ran over two auto drivers, who were sipping tea on the slip road. The car then hit an electric pole nearby, leaving the car occupants injured too. One of the car occupants, identified Sanjeet Singh, 26, was declared brought dead at the Kharar civil hospital.

The two auto drivers who succumbed in the mishap have been identified as Surinder Singh, 41, and Zameel Khan, 40, both residents of Gharuan.

Gharuan station house officer (SHO) Himmat Singh said, “The impact of the collision can be gauged from the fact that the car was left completely damaged.” Police have recovered liquor bottles from the vehicle.

As per the police, there were five persons in the car -- Sanjeet Singh, 26, Ankush Kumar, 28, Arvinder Singh, 35, Rahul Yadav, 33, and Bikramjit Singh, 34. Police have booked Ankush Kumar, who is said to have been behind the wheel at the time. He is also critically injured.

As per eyewitnesses, the car occupants were under the influence of liquor at the time of the mishap.

“We are investigating the details of the car occupants and their occupation. Since they are critically injured, we could not take their statements,” said the SHO.