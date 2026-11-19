Three members of a five-person gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing 133 television sets worth ₹57 lakh from a warehouse in Zirakpur, with police recovering 98 of the stolen TVs and the canter used in the crime.

Zirakpur police registered an FIR on November 12 under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house) , 324(4) (mischief), 331(4) (punishment for house-trespass), 317(2) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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The accused broke into the Shivalic Distribution warehouse in the Modi Kunj area during the Diwali holidays. Police said two other gang members, identified as Manjeet Singh alias Mani and Shaleen Singla, are yet to be arrested. The remaining 35 TVs are also yet to be recovered.

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The arrested men are Sahil alias Sonu, 26, of Jandoli village in Rajpura, Deepak, 24, of Yara village in Kurukshetra, Haryana, and Ravinder Singh alias Bahadur, 32, of Banur. Police arrested Sahil and Deepak near the Bharat Gas agency at Shamdo police post in Rajpura on November 17, while they arrested Ravinder from his cosmetics shop in Banur the same day.

According to police, the warehouse manager, Sumit, reported the theft after finding the shutters broken when he returned on November 10. He told police that the warehouse closed around 6.30 pm on November 6 for Diwali holidays. A stock check revealed that 133 TVs were missing. Zirakpur police registered an FIR on November 12 under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house) , 324(4) (mischief), 331(4) (punishment for house-trespass), 317(2) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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{{^usCountry}} An Operation Cell team led by inspector Harminder Singh traced the suspects using technical inputs and human intelligence, superintendent of police (SP) (investigation) Saurav Jindal said on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An Operation Cell team led by inspector Harminder Singh traced the suspects using technical inputs and human intelligence, superintendent of police (SP) (investigation) Saurav Jindal said on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that they planned the theft with Manjeet and Shaleen. Sahil, Deepak and Manjeet first stole a canter (HR37-D-7435) and used it to transport the TVs after breaking into the warehouse. The group later moved the stolen sets to Banur, where Ravinder and Shaleen kept them for sale.

Police recovered 76 TCL TVs of model 43S5K, 16 of model 43P6L and six of model 43T69D, all 43-inch sets. They also recovered the canter, which the accused allegedly abandoned in Sector 82, Mohali. Police said Sahil has two previous theft cases registered against him at Mataur and Zirakpur police stations. Deepak was also wanted in a Zirakpur dry-fruit shop theft case. Ravinder has no previous criminal case, police said.

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