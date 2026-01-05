Mohali: Toddler raped in Balongi, neighbour arrested

A 2.5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who lured her with chocolate in Balongi on Saturday, police said. The accused has been arrested. The incident came to light when the victim’s mother heard her crying and rushed to a nearby house where she found the toddler in a distressed condition, officials said. The child is currently under medical observation, officials said. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accused took the girl away from her house on the pretext of buying her a chocolate. A little later, the child began crying. Her mother, while looking for her, entered the neighbour’s house where she discovered her daughter in a traumatised state, the complainant mentioned. By the time the family reached the spot, the accused had fled.

The family informed the police and rushed the child to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where the victim underwent a medical examination. The child is currently under medical observation, officials said.

Based on the preliminary inquiry and the inputs received from local residents, the accused was arrested hours later, officials said.

Inspector PS Grewal, station house officer, said, “We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway. We will soon receive medical reports. We are recording statements of the complainant and others to establish the sequence of events.” A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.