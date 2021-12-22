Mohali: Traffic comes to standstill on crucial Kharar highway amid protest for regular jobs

Thousands of commuters were stuck on Tuesday as members of the Anganwadi Employees Union, Punjab, and contractual teachers blocked the Kharar highway while protesting against the Punjab government over their demand for regular jobs.

The highway is critically important as it connects Chandigarh and Mohali to parts of Punjab, besides Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Commuters were left harried as they remained stuck in serpentine queues since morning and even the heavy police force deployed at the spot failed to clear the gridlock.

Earlier, the protesters had planned to gherao chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence in Kharar, but when they were stopped, they blocked the highway.

Sanjeev Kumar, who was stuck for over three hours, said, “I am travelling with my family, including my young children. Such protests against the government always lead to harassment for the general public.”

The traffic coming from Ropar was diverted towards New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) to Chandigarh; traffic from Ludhiana was diverted from Morinda towards Chunni-Landran-Chandigarh. Traffic coming from Chandigarh was diverted towards Mohali and back to Chandigarh to follow way to Mullanpur Kurali. The protest was still on at the time of filing of this report.