Mohali: Two booked for extortion threat to Homeland Heights director

The Mataur police have booked two residents of Homeland Heights residential society, Sector 70, for trying to extort the project’s director, Dheeraj Singh Jaswal.

A case was registered against Srikrishna and Rajeev Malhotra under Sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday.

Jaswal alleged that the duo had bought flats at the project but their dues were pending. The complaint said notices were issued to them on behalf of the company, but both were trying to sell the flats to a third party by forging documents. According to the complaint, the duo threatened the director and demanded an extortion amount of ₹1 crore, following which a complaint was lodged with the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

Mataur station house officer (SHO) Naveen Pal Singh said, “Our police party raided the place twice, but they are at large. We are hopeful of arresting them soon.”