Zirakpur police on Wednesday have booked an unidentified driver in a hit and run incident after a motorcyclist died from serious injuries sustained in a collision with an unidentified vehicle near AKM Palace.The vicitm sustained a head injury and eventually died during treatment.

A case was registered under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified driver. (HT File)

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According to a complaint filed by the victim’s wife, Amarjeet Kaur, a resident of Sekhan Majra village, her husband Gurpreet Singh, who worked as a daily wager, had gone to Zirakpur on his motorcycle bearing PB-70-H-1778 on September 26.

Singh returned home around 9 pm and told his family that an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle from behind near AKM Palace. He said the driver fled the spot after the collision.

The family first took Singh to a private clinic for treatment. On September 29, they shifted him to a private hospital in Rajpura after his condition required further treatment. Doctors later referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was admitted on October 2 and later died during treatment on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} The next day, Amarjeet Kaur went to the Zirakpur police station with her father-in-law, Jasveer Singh, and submitted a complaint. Assistant sub-inspector Rajiv Kumar registered a case under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next day, Amarjeet Kaur went to the Zirakpur police station with her father-in-law, Jasveer Singh, and submitted a complaint. Assistant sub-inspector Rajiv Kumar registered a case under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified driver. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said they have started efforts to identify and trace the driver.