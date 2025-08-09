Mohali: ‘Vote theft’ direct attack on constitution, says Balbir Sidhu

Senior Congress leader and former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday expressed concern over the issue of “vote theft” which was raised by Rahul Gandhi. Sidhu said that the issue is not only confined to any one state or region but is a sign of a direct attack on the sacred framework of the Constitution and democracy. Senior Congress leader and former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. (HT File)

Sidhu alleged that before elections, the BJP government has been removing thousands of names from the voter list and creating fake votes, running a new racket of vote theft – which is nothing less than the “murder of democracy”.

Sidhu claimed that vote theft has not only happened in Karnataka, but is also happening in Bihar, and the same “authoritarianism” was witnessed in Haryana, Maharashtra, and across the country - an issue highlighted by Rahul Gandhi in yesterday’s press conference. “For the first time in history, such a large number of voters’ were deleted and fake votes were created before election,” Sidhu added.

Sidhu said that this matter will be raised at every constitutional forum by the Congress, ensuring that no government is allowed to play with the people’s right to vote.

“Rahul Gandhi bringing this matter to the people’s court was not only the need of the hour but also a very courageous step for the protection of democracy. The questions Rahul Gandhi has raised are the very questions arising in the minds of every true Indian citizen,” Sidhu added.

Sidhu appealed to the people to understand and defend their constitutional rights. “When we vote in elections, we are not just casting a ballot – we are choosing our future.”