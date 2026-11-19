A day after two motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at a Chandigarh-based businessman’s SUV in Zirakpur, police have booked six persons, including a woman, for attempt to murder, stating that it appears to be a property dispute.

Police have also detained a man identified as Karmbir for questioning; no arrest has been reported so far. (HT File)

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The businessman’s mother, and another occupant were in the vehicle with him at the time.

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Complainant, Ashwin Nandan Singh, said he had come to Zirakpur with his mother, Nina Soin, for some personal work. Around 6pm, after picking up food from an eatery, they were heading towards Mohali in their Toyota Fortuner, driven by Varinder Singh.

When they reached Shatabgarh Road, two men on a bike allegedly stopped their SUV and fired at them. The first bullet hit the windscreen, while the second struck the rear fender, Singh told police. All three car occupants luckily escaped unhurt.

The complainant said he suspected the attack was linked to a property dispute he had with some people in Chandigarh.

The case has been registered under against Kamalpreet Kaur, a Zirakpur resident, and five others under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Zirakpur police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have also detained a man identified as Karmbir for questioning. No arrest has been reported so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have also detained a man identified as Karmbir for questioning. No arrest has been reported so far. {{/usCountry}}

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