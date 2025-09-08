Mohali: Woman doctor booked for defaming girl on Instagram

A case has been registered against a woman doctor for allegedly uploading and tagging photos of a girl and her male friend on Instagram with an intent to malign her reputation within her family. The doctor admitted tagging the photos but claimed that she did so at the request of the complainant herself. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint filed at the cyber police station, two fake Instagram IDs were created, and the photos were tagged on the victim’s brothers’ accounts to defame her.

Based on the girl’s statement, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IT Act against Dr Gagandeep Kaur, a dentist from Jalalabad, Fazilka.

The complainant, originally from Jalalabad and currently residing in Kumbhra, Mohali, stated that her personal photographs, shared earlier with a common friend, were misused and uploaded in a distorted manner to damage her image. She alleged that Dr Kaur, who had worked with her for several years, was responsible.

During the investigation, police summoned Dr Kaur to record her statement. She admitted tagging the photos but claimed that she did so at the request of the complainant herself. According to Dr Kaur, the complainant had asked her to create fake Instagram IDs and tag the photos to her brother and sister-in-law, as her family was trying to arrange her marriage elsewhere.

When asked to provide supporting WhatsApp chats, Kaur told police that the messages had been deleted. After reviewing the matter, senior officials directed that a case be registered against her. Police said further investigation is underway.