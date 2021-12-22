Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Vigilance arrests PSPCL JE, aide for taking 90,000 bribe
chandigarh news

Mohali: Vigilance arrests PSPCL JE, aide for taking 90,000 bribe

The accused, Malkiat Singh, a JE posted with PSPCL, and his aide, Pardeep Kumar, were arrested on the complaint of Kushalpal Singh
The PSPCL JE and his aide have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. (HT)
The PSPCL JE and his aide have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. (HT)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 02:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a junior engineer (JE) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited and his aide for accepting 90,000 bribe from a Dera Bassi resident.

The accused, Malkiat Singh, a JE posted in the Dera Bassi area, and his aide, Pardeep Kumar, were arrested on the complaint of Kushalpal Singh, a resident of Khelan village, Dera Bassi.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Vigilance, Ajay Kumar said Kushalpal ran a flour mill in Handesra area in Dera Bassi, where Malkiat conducted a check and found a loose wire. Accusing Kushaldeep of electricity theft, he demanded 3 lakh to settle the matter.

Pardeep collected 2 lakh of the amount on behalf the JE, following which Kushalpal lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau.

On Monday, Pardeep met the complainant again to collect the final instalment of 1 lakh. As Kushalpal handed him 90,000, a vigilance team arrested him red-handed. On his disclosure, Malkiat was also arrested.

Both were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and produced before a court, that sent them to two-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out