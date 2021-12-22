Mohali: Vigilance arrests PSPCL JE, aide for taking 90,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a junior engineer (JE) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited and his aide for accepting ₹90,000 bribe from a Dera Bassi resident.

The accused, Malkiat Singh, a JE posted in the Dera Bassi area, and his aide, Pardeep Kumar, were arrested on the complaint of Kushalpal Singh, a resident of Khelan village, Dera Bassi.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Vigilance, Ajay Kumar said Kushalpal ran a flour mill in Handesra area in Dera Bassi, where Malkiat conducted a check and found a loose wire. Accusing Kushaldeep of electricity theft, he demanded ₹3 lakh to settle the matter.

Pardeep collected ₹2 lakh of the amount on behalf the JE, following which Kushalpal lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau.

On Monday, Pardeep met the complainant again to collect the final instalment of ₹1 lakh. As Kushalpal handed him ₹90,000, a vigilance team arrested him red-handed. On his disclosure, Malkiat was also arrested.

Both were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and produced before a court, that sent them to two-day police remand.