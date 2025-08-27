Monsoon session of Himachal assembly: Local producers to be roped in to run bulk milk coolers: CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday told the House that local milk producers would be involved in running bulk milk coolers. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday told the House that local milk producers would be involved in running bulk milk coolers. He said that this would help in ensuring that the milk does not get spoiled and as incentive the government will give them commission. (HT Photo)

He said that this would help in ensuring that the milk does not get spoiled and as incentive the government will give them commission.

The chief minister had said this while intervening in response to the matter raised by BJP MLA from Ani Lokender Kumar drawing attention towards the situation arising out of the “waste of thousands of liters of milk due to technical fault in the milk chilling plant” related to his constituency.

Responding to the issue, agriculture minister Chander Kumar said that information was received about a technical fault in the milk cooler. On checking it turned out that there was no fault in the bulk milk cooler but there was no voltage due to the single line of the electricity board due to which milk got spoiled and the quality of the milk was poor. He said that the secretary of the cooperative society threw milk in the drain without permission, for which he has been given a notice.

Employment to displaced families

Sukhu assured the House that employment will be provided to the families displaced in NHPC’s power projects in Chamba district. He said that the state government has also given the list of displaced families to NHPC in this regard. The government is trying to provide employment to these families. He was answering the question raised by MLA Neeraj Nayyar and supplementary question of Dr Hansraj in the assembly. The CM said that the Baira Siul power project established in Chamba district has completed 40 years. The government had given the notice to take over the project. He said that the project management has gone to the HC against the notice of the government, from where they have got a stay. The CM said, “Congress government is fighting for the rights of Himachal Pradesh and said that all the projects will be reviewed soon.”

Info on ODIs to be provided soon

Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma had expressed concern over the answers to the questions sought by the MLAs not being given on time. Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti had sought information on extensions given to officers of doubtful integrity (ODIs) and how many of them were excluded from the ODI list. Responding to the opposition’s concerns, Sukhu assured that the information would be made available as soon as it was received.

Will speed up the land settlement process: Negi

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said that modern technology will be used to speed up the land settlement process in the state. He said that the registry has been made online. In the absence of MLA Malendra Rajan, his question was asked by MLA Kewal Singh Pathania.

Replies by revenue minister to be deemed written replies

To resolve the deadlock due to the boycott of Negi, speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania gave an important ruling that now the replies to the question listed against the revenue minister will be deemed to be replied as written answers.