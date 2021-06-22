Monsoon subdued, rain unlikely in Chandigarh this week

Even as monsoon arrived in Chandigarh on June 13, there has been only one spell of rain since then, with 15.4mm recorded on June 16, and the city has remained dry for the past five days.

According to the India meteorological department (IMD), the monsoon system has become subdued in the region and is expected to stay this way for another week at least.

Overall, the rain has been above normal this month, with 116.8mm recorded till June 21 as compared to the 73.6mm normal (average of the past 30 years from June 1-21). Even monsoon is 59% surplus in the city so far (the season comprises June, July, August and September, according to the IMD). However, with no rain expected in the coming days, this surplus is set to drop as the normal date of monsoon onset (June 26) is approaching fast.

“The significant weather conditions and low pressure areas that had sped up the system have dissipated now,” said IMD scientist Shivinder Singh. “Westerly winds are blowing right now, which have subdued the monsoon system in this region. Easterly winds are required to blow for the monsoon system to get active again, which seems unlikely in the coming days.”

According to the IMD models, the forecast wind patterns are not favourable for the advancement of monsoon into the rest of Punjab and Haryana as of now. Some rain can be expected close to the normal period for monsoon declaration towards June end, said Singh.

Meanwhile, the temperature and humidity are expected to stay high during the week. “Maximum temperature is likely to cross 40°C and no relief can be expected from the high humidity,” said Singh. “Due to these conditions, localised drizzles can be expected, but their intensity will not be like the monsoon showers.”

On Monday, the city’s maximum temperature went up from Sunday’s 35.6°C to 36°C, a notch below normal. Minimum temperature went up from 25.6°C to 26.4°C, a degree above normal. In the next three days, the mercury is expected to oscillate between 26°C and 38°C.