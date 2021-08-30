Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MoS defence Ajay Bhatt visits forward post in Kashmir
MoS defence Ajay Bhatt visits forward post in Kashmir

On his arrival on Saturday, Bhatt was received by GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey and was briefed about the existing security situation and the measures being taken to safeguard the border and hinterland from adversaries
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 02:03 AM IST

Union minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt , who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir, visited a forward post on the Line of Control on Sunday, a day after reviewing the security situation in Kashmir.

On his arrival on Saturday, Bhatt was received by GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey and was briefed about the existing security situation and the measures being taken to safeguard the border and hinterland from adversaries, Col Emron Musavi, PRO (defence), Srinagar, said.

The minister was briefed on the efforts of the Army to identify and target overground workers (OGWs) who are involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youths into terrorist ranks, he said.

While interacting with troops, the minister expressed his appreciation towards the Indian Army. Bhatt “reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively”, the spokesman said.

The minister also laid a wreath at Chinar Corps War Memorial.

