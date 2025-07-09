MP Report Card | Longer sessions will give members more time to raise issues, says Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here’s a look at first-time MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s performance in the lower House of Parliament and his plans for his constituency. Congress MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

How do you look at your experience in the first year of the 18th Lok Sabha?

Being a member of three parliamentary committees, my experience has been good. I got the opportunity to serve the people on these panels. I have raised a number of questions in the House on several issues concerning Punjab and my constituency. However, the duration of the sessions is shrinking which leaves many issues undiscussed. The upcoming monsoon session is scheduled from July 21 to August 21, but there will be only 20 sittings.

What was the high point of the year for you personally or your party in the House?

My party raised numerous issues during this one year including the inclusion of other backward classes (OBCs) data in the census. The efforts remained successful as the ruling party accepted the demand. On farmers’ issues, we registered protests and walked out from the House. The ruling party was forced to invite the farmer leaders for talks. We also raised the issue of Manipur making it clear that normalcy and peace cannot return at gunpoint.

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha?

I would say that if we are not provided an opportunity to speak due to lack of time, what is the use of the House? There should be more sittings of the House. Once upon a time, the Parliament sessions lasted for six months. Now, the session duration has been reduced to two months only. How can one speak or raise issues in such a short duration? As a member of the committee on consumer affairs, food and public distribution, I raised issues like problems faced in the lifting of paddy and improvement in the delivery of ration schemes. I also raised my concerns over the betterment of LIC and BSNL in the public undertakings panel.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

Zero hour is there for every member of the House to raise issues concerning national importance and his constituency. However, due to lack of time, several issues go undiscussed. There needs to be a mechanism in place so that more issues can be taken up for discussion in the House.

What difference have you made to your constituency in the last one year, and what do you plan to do in the remaining term as MP?

Most of the predecessors rarely visited the constituency be it BJP’s Sunny Deol or late Vinod Khanna. However, I spend most of my time in the constituency, meeting people and addressing local issues. My constituency is situated along the vulnerable border and the condition of the link roads, especially in the border belt, is dilapidated. There is a need to widen and strengthen these road links in view of the surge in vehicles and armed forces movement. Besides, ensuring the repair and widening of these crucial link roads, I will try to resolve the issue of the drinking water problem in the Sujanpur area. Bringing medical college to Gurdaspur is one of my top most priority, for which cooperation of the state government is needed. I will also raise a demand for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor at the earliest, as it is related to the sentiments of Sikhs across the globe.