Multi-storey parking lot in Ludhiana: Contractor’s staff found breaking rules, fine imposed
After receiving repeated complaints against alleged overcharging at the multi-storey parking lot near the municipal corporation’s (MC) headquarters (Zone-A office), the civic body conducted a surprise inspection on Monday and caught the contractor’s staff flouting rules.
As per officials, the contractor’s staff was seen issuing manual receipts, rather than through e-ticketing machines as per the norms and were without uniform and ID cards.
The officials stated that a penalty has been imposed on the contractor and he has been directed to operate the parking lot as per the norms/rules defined by MC.
In May, MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi had also conducted a surprise inspection at the lot and accused the contractor of fleecing visitors. The legislator alleged that upto ₹80 is being charged for parking at the lot against the fixed charge of ₹20 . The legislator had sought action against the contractor.
MC has been receiving complaints against overcharging at parking lots for a long time, but no concrete action has been taken to stop it.
No information shared on penalty amount
In the letter shared by MC regarding the surprise inspection at the parking lot, officials did not disclose the penalty amount imposed on the contractor. MC secretary-cum in-charge of tehbazaari wing, TS Panchhi, and tehbazaari superintendent Parvinder Kalra did not respond to calls.
MC failed to define night parking charges: Contractor
Meanwhile, the parking contractor alleged that despite taking an additional ₹20 from him for permission to allow night parking at the site, MC hasn’t allowed him to do so.
The contractor stated that he has been charging additional charges from the customers for allowing night parking at the parking lot, but the MC has been calling it “overcharging”.
-
