Looking to catch defaulters, MC begins in inspections at city malls

To catch the property tax defaulters, municipal corporation (MC), has started scrutinising the tax returns filed by the managements of different malls in the city. MC zonal commissioner, Jasdev Singh Sekhon said the inspection drive was initiated on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi. (HT File)

The process started in the areas falling under Zone D of MC on Tuesday with the officials inspecting Waves Mall on Ferozepur road.

MC zonal commissioner, Jasdev Singh Sekhon said the inspection drive was initiated on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

Sekhon stated that property tax is filed on self assessment basis and the tax returns of malls are filed under rental category. The property tax rate for rental property is 7.5% of the annual rent.

“Though the management of most of the malls falls under the good taxpayers category. The inspections are being conducted to ensure that the property tax is filed as per the norms,” Sekhon added.

Sekhon further stated that under this drive, an inspection was conducted by MC team at Waves mall on Tuesday and the documents are being checked.

Superintendent Tarun Goyal, inspectors Jaspreet Singh and Om Prakash are part of the inspection team.

The civic body officials stated that in the coming days other malls of the city will also be inspected. In case of anomalies, action will be taken as per the norms and a 100% penalty will be imposed against the defaulters.