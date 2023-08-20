Ludhiana MC lifts 166 stray cattle in one month from city roads

The municipal corporation (MC) has lifted as many as 166 stray cattle from the city roads and relocated them to different gaushalas in the last month as part of its drive to rid the city of the menace. The cattle were lifted under a campaign launch by municipal corporation in July. (HT Photo)

Aimed to address the growing problem, the civic body’s campaign had been initiated in July.

The campaign was set into motion after the veterinary health branch, acting on the orders of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, conducted a city-wide survey of stray cattle in June. Following the assessment, the MC began the process of stray cattle lifting from Zone A in July.

The civic body has established agreements with several gaushalas, including Sarkari Gaushala, Shri Gobind Gau Dham, Krishan Balram Gaushala and Sant Baba Jameet Singh Gaushala, to rehome stray cattle.

Harbans Singh Dhalla, senior veterinary officer of the Municipal Corporation, said, “Our goal is to make the city free from stray cattle. Daily collection efforts will persist until the city becomes stray cattle-free.”

He also mentioned plans to collaborate with more gaushalas and establish new ones if required, to accommodate the increasing number of stray animals.

Responding to inquiries from animal activists, Dhalla outlined a plan to contain stray animals within vacant plots in Haibowal and Tajpur Dairy Complex.

Furthermore, Dhalla proposed the introduction of cattle chipping, which would allow the MC to identify cattle owners and fine them if their animals are found roaming on the streets.

“This approach aims to mitigate accidents and other potential hazards associated with stray animals” he added.