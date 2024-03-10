Murder-suicide: 28-year-old man jumps in front of train with two daughters

A 28-year-old Rajasthan-based man and his two minor daughters died after they allegedly jumped in front of a train in Mahendragarh’s Narnual on Friday evening, said police. The alleged accused have been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are investigating the matter. (iStock)

The deceased is a resident of the Alwar district of Rajasthan. His daughters are aged six and three.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father said his son was in Narnaul for his daughter’s medical examination.

The news regarding his suicide reached him in the evening. “We rushed to the spot and found the bodies of my son and granddaughters lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the rail track. The police also recovered a suicide note from my son’s pocket in which he held the owner of a photo studio responsible for his death,” he added.

The complainant further said that the photo studio owner had borrowed money from his son and was not returning it.

“When my son asked for his money back, the accused threatened him with dire consequences. We also suspect the involvement of other persons behind the incident. The police should investigate the case from all angles,” he added.

