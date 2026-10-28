Murmu to launch national rural development programme in Haryana

President Droupadi Murmu will launch “Gram Utthan Se Rashtra Utthan,” a national programme for rural development, social awareness, and nation building, in Panipat’s Thirana village on November 1, on the occasion of Haryana Day.

In Kurukshetra, she will also attend the 60th anniversary of Haryana’s formation, and visit the Siddha Peeth Maa Bhadrakali Temple. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The district administration has intensified preparations for the event to be held at the Brahma Kumari’s Gyan Manasarovar Centre, situated on the outskirts of the city in Madlauda tehsil.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

To review the arrangements, Haryana panchayat department director Sushil Sarwan and Panipat deputy commissioner (DC) Harish Kumar Vashisht inspected the site.

The DC said that apart from the program, the President will also inspect an exhibition based on the theme “Gram Utthan Se Rashtra Utthan”, raising awareness about drug addiction.

He said that special attention is being paid to cleanliness, security, traffic, parking, beautification of the venue, and other necessary arrangements.

Earlier in the day, the President will also inaugurate the ‘Ratnavali Mahotsav’, a state-level festival celebrating Haryana’s rich folk culture, traditions and cultural heritage at Kurukshetra University.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The inaugural ceremony of this four-day festival, to be held from November 1 to November 4, will be chaired by Murmu. On this occasion, the President will also release the brochure of the event and visit an exhibition based on Haryanvi folk art and culture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inaugural ceremony of this four-day festival, to be held from November 1 to November 4, will be chaired by Murmu. On this occasion, the President will also release the brochure of the event and visit an exhibition based on Haryanvi folk art and culture. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kurukshetra University’s vice chancellor Somnath Sachdeva said this festival will showcase diverse colours of Haryana’s folk traditions, folk arts, music, dance, theatrical forms, and traditional lifestyle.

“More than 3,000 artists will showcase their talent through 33 cultural genres at the festival. Numerous competitions will be organised, including Haryanvi folk songs, bhajans, raginis, solo and group dances, loor, rasiya, plays, group songs, speeches, quizzes, folk costumes, and fashion shows,” he said.

In Kurukshetra, she will also attend the 60th anniversary of Haryana’s formation, visit the Siddha Peeth Maa Bhadrakali Temple and attend a special ceremony as the chief guest to commemorate the centenary of Swami Shraddhanand’s sacrifice at The Gurukul.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kurukshetra DC Vishram Kumar Meena said the President will spend a total of five hours in the district, for which strict security arrangements will be in place.