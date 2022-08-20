Nadda credits double-engine govt for HP’s progress
The Himachal Pradesh government has not only ensured that the state emerges as a front-runner in terms of development, but also welfare of the general masses, BJP national president JP Nadda said during a public meeting held at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district on Saturday
Nadda credited both the central and state governments for the development of the state. “ The development of the hill state is a result of the double engine government of the centre and state. The BJP is committed to live up to the expectations of Himachalis,” Nadda said in his address
Highlighting the policies of the Modi government, he said that the Centre is committed to making India a “Vishav Guru’”, while Himachal is on a path to becoming the most progressive state in the country. The BJP president further urged the people of the state to follow the five promises listed by the PM during his address to the nation on Independence Day.
He said that vaccines for diseases like measles, Japan Fever and polio earlier took years after their invention to reach India, but with the efforts of PM Modi, the Corona vaccine was prepared within nine months of the emergence of the first infection.
He said that apart from providing over 200 crore free vaccines to the people of the country, vaccines were provided to over 100 other countries of the world. He said that whereas the Congress governments always ignored the interests of the state, Modi restored Himachal’s status of special category state. He added that Atal Tunnel was Modi’s gift to people of the state.
“The AIIMS in Bilaspur was also established by the BJP government at a cost of ₹1,300 crore, besides four medical colleges in Chamba, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, and Mandi,” added Nadda.
Nadda, on behalf of the chief minister, also announced the opening of the additional district magistrate court at Paonta Sahib. He added that the issue of providing scheduled tribe status to the Hatti community of Sirmaur district will also be resolved soon.
In his address, CM Jai Ram Thakur recalled the development journey of the state in the last 75 years. Thakur said PM Narendra Modi considers Himachal Pradesh his second home and is always considerate towards the developmental needs of the state.
Chief Minister said that the Sirmaur district has always been accorded top priority in matters of development.
Earlier, Nadda and Thakur had paid obeisance at Shri Gurudwara Sahib Paonta Sahib. They also visited the ‘Saheed Samarak’ and paid floral tributes to martyrs.
Prayagraj multiple murders: DNA samples of arrested criminals don’t match, says FSL report
The DNA samples of nine members of Kharwar gang arrested over their suspected involvement in the murders of nine members of two families in two incidents that took place in November last year and April this year in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj district did not match with the DNA samples collected from the scenes of crime, revealed the test report. Four members of a family were killed at Gohri village on November 24 last year.
NCP activist booked for lack of safety arrangements at Dahi Handi event
Mumbai: The police has registered an FIR against a Vile Parle-based Nationalist Congress Party activist, who had organised a Dahi Handi programme, for failing to ensure adequate safety arrangements as a result of which two govindas fell and sustained serious head injuries. According to the police, Shaikh had on Friday organised a Dahi Handi programme at Valmiki Chowk Justice Chagla Marg. They were rushed to the nearby hospital.
Vacant posts, lack of basic amenities: MU staff highlight troubles ahead of VC’s retirement
Mumbai: Weeks before the current vice chancellor of the University of Mumbai is scheduled to retire, staff and teachers of the varsity have highlighted several issues that have been left pending by tVC Suhas Pednekarfor some months, if not years. Pednekar, who took over as the VC of the university in April 2018, is all set to retire on September 8.
IITB awards record 449 PhDs this year
Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay awarded a record 449 PhD degrees this year, up from 378 last year. Officials from the institute called it a first of its kind as the institute managed to award more than 400 PhDs in one academic year. The chief guest for the function this year was chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla.
Pharmacy worker beaten over power disruption at Dahi Handi event
Palghar: A 25-year-old pharmacy worker in Nallasopara has filed a complaint against four people for allegedly thrashing him over electricity disruption to a Dahi Handi event. The complainant, Dinesh Chaudhari, works at Telco Medico, a pharmacy on Achole Road in Nallasopara. He said that on Friday afternoon, accused Raju Shelar approached him asking why the electricity connection was disrupted for Dahi Handi celebrations. Chaudhari called the pharmacy owner and handed over the phone to Shelar.
