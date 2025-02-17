Nageswara Rao appointed Punjab Vigilance Bureau chief

The Punjab government on Monday appointed G Nageswara Rao as the new chief director of the state Vigilance Bureau (VB), replacing Varinder Kumar. The Punjab government on Monday appointed G Nageswara Rao as the new chief director of the state Vigilance Bureau (VB). (HT file photo)

The government order said that Rao, who was the additional director general of police, provisioning, replaces Varinder Kumar, who has been relieved from the charge of chief director and will report to the director general of police, Punjab.

Rao is a 1995-batch Indian Police Service officer, while Varinder Kumar, a special DGP who has been relieved of the VB charge, is a 1993-batch IPS officer. Varinder Kumar had been appointed VB chief director in May 2022.