Naraingarh MC election: 18,000 voters to seal the fate of 7 chairperson candidates today
Nearly 18,000 voters from 15 wards of Naraingarh will exercise their franchise on Sunday to elect the next female chairperson for the municipal committee.
A total seven candidates including four from mainstream political parties — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) — and three independents will contest for the post, besides 45 other vying for election to the civic body as members.
Candidates for the post of chairperson are — BJP’s Pritpal Kaur, AAP’s Anita, INLD’s Amita, BSP’s Kamla Devi and independents Rinki Walia, Mamta Jindal and Selja Sharma. Walia and Jindal have been associated with the Congress party.
Located nearly 40 km from Ambala district headquarters, Nairaingarh sits at the foothills of the Shivalik mountains. It is the home town of Kurukshetra’s member of Parliament (MP) Naib Singh Saini and Congress working president and former chief parliamentary secretary Ram Kishan Gujjar.
Gujjar is a two-time member of the legislative assembly from the constituency, which is now represented by his wife Shally Chaudhary.
Election campaigns have remained low-key over the last couple of weeks, with no senior leader from any of the parties, with the exception of Saini, addressing any meetings or rallies.
Civic issues like sanitation, proper lighting, stray cattle menace, no-dues certificate had earlier been highlighted by the parties during their campaigning to woo the voters.
Speaking about the electiosn, sub-divisional magistrate-cum-returning officer Saloni Sharma said, “Voting will take place on 20 booths from 7 am to 6 pm after an hour-long mock-poll beginning at 6 am. To ensure peaceful voting, sector officers and duty magistrates have been appointed.”
Kalka MC goes to polls
The Kalka municipal corporation elections will also be on Sunday across 31 wards. Voting will commence at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, with over 87,000 voters expected to cast their vote. Of these, 45,000 are men and 42,000 are women and six transgenders. A total of 10 duty magistrates have been deputed.
