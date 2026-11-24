A Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team was allegedly attacked by a group of residents during a routine checking operation in Sansi Basti of Chamela Colony in Narwana of Jind district, leaving a constable injured.

The complaint named Sita, Kamlesh, Bimla alias Kela, Sapna, Renu, Rahul and Bunty, besides others, among those who gathered there. (HT File) more less

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The Jind police confirmed that five people including three women have been arrested in this case. Further investigation is underway to arrest the remaining people.

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According to the complaint filed by constable Chirag, the incident took place on Sunday night while he was patrolling the area along with ASI Randhir, head constable Pradeep, home guard Sukhvinder and driver Jangir.

Near the Hanuman temple in Sansi Basti, the police team noticed a youth allegedly trying to walk away hurriedly after spotting the police vehicle. When the personnel stopped him and began questioning him, several local residents gathered at the spot and questioned the police about why the youth was being detained, he alleged.

The complaint named Sita, Kamlesh, Bimla alias Kela, Sapna, Renu, Rahul and Bunty, besides others, among those who gathered there.

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{{^usCountry}} After the police personnel identified themselves, Bimla alias Kela allegedly attacked constable Chirag with a knife, injuring his hand. He fell to the ground and was subsequently assaulted, the constable alleged in the complaint. The injured personnel were taken to the hospital, where they received first aid and were subsequently discharged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the police personnel identified themselves, Bimla alias Kela allegedly attacked constable Chirag with a knife, injuring his hand. He fell to the ground and was subsequently assaulted, the constable alleged in the complaint. The injured personnel were taken to the hospital, where they received first aid and were subsequently discharged. {{/usCountry}}

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Acting on Chirag’s complaint, Narwana City police registered an FIR against eight named persons, including five women and other unidentified persons under various sections of the law, including those relating to obstructing public servants from discharging their official duties.

Narwana CIA in-charge Yadavendra said the team was conducting routine checking in the locality, which, he claimed, was known for drug-related activities. He alleged that the youth’s family members attacked the police personnel to prevent action against him.

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