Nauni university standoff: HP govt backs registrar, sets aside VC’s order divesting him of powers

Putting an end to the administrative crisis at Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday clarified that Siddhartha Acharya to continue as the registrar.

Registrar Siddhartha Acharya (HT File)

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“In the interest of ensuring faithful observance of the statutory scheme governing the university, it is hereby ordered that the order of vice chancellor is hereby withdrawn and shall be treated as inoperative and without legal effect,” read the order of the state government, setting aside the orders issued by the VC of the university issued on Monday divesting registrar Siddhartha Acharya of his administrative and statutory powers.

“The sanctity of the institute has been restored and I will abide by the orders of the state government,” said Acharya while speaking to Hindustan Times on the phone.

VC Dr HS Baweja on Monday stripped Acharya of his powers, citing alleged gross misconduct, insubordination, dereliction of duty and defiance of his orders. The charge of registrar has been entrusted to Dr DP Sharma, director of extension education, through an order issued on Monday evening.

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{{^usCountry}} In an order issued on Tuesday, by secretary for horticulture, agriculture, rural development, and panchayati raj in Himachal Pradesh, C. Paulrasu, read that the university is governed by the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an order issued on Tuesday, by secretary for horticulture, agriculture, rural development, and panchayati raj in Himachal Pradesh, C. Paulrasu, read that the university is governed by the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986. {{/usCountry}}

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The order said “...the statutory office of registrar cannot be rendered functionally vacant or transferred to another officer except in accordance with the Act, the statutes and the lawful orders of the competent authority”.

The state government said that Acharya shall continue to hold and discharge the statutory office of registrar with all statutory, administrative, financial, record-related and other powers, duties and functions attached to the office under the Act and the statutes, subject to any lawful order passed by the competent authority in accordance with law.

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The order directed that all officers and employees of the university are directed to recognise Acharya as the lawful incumbent of the office of registrar and to extend him all assistance necessary for the discharge of the statutory functions of the office.

Along with this, the state government directed that all the official files, records, registers, seals, keys and other official property of the office of registrar, if taken over pursuant to VC office shall forthwith be restored to Acharya. Calls and messages to the VC for a quote elicited no response.

Registrar had termed VC’s order as illegal

The VC’s action against the registrar comes amid a dispute over the functioning of the university’s statutory and administrative machinery. The VC’s order cited allegations including gross misconduct, insubordination, dereliction of duty and failure to comply with directions issued by the VC. One of the issues cited relates to communications received from the board of management. The VC has alleged that certain communications were not placed before him despite directions to do so. The order also refers to a September 17 communication issued by the registrar directing that no action be taken on decisions and resolutions adopted at a board of management meeting held on August 12.

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The registrar, terming the orders of VC as “illegal”, “beyond his jurisdiction” had refused to step down. Acharya continued to hold the post and has informed the state government about the development. “The university cannot run on the whims and fancies of one person,” said Acharya.

“I am sitting in my office. The VC has no powers to divest me of the powers as I represent the government in the iniversity. I have apprised the state government of the development and will continue to work as registrar till written orders are not issued by the government,” said Acharya while talking to HT.

The registrar had also questioned the authority behind the decision, maintaining that his appointment was made by the state government. On the issue concerning the board of management proceedings, he has reportedly said that he acted on written directions issued by the secretary, horticulture, on August 24.

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The dispute is significant because the registrar’s office occupies a central position in the university’s administrative structure. The registrar is the chief administrative officer of the university and is responsible for several core administrative functions.

The registrar also serves as the ex-officio member-secretary of the board of management, senate and academic council, making the dispute over the office more than an ordinary administrative disagreement.

The fresh development comes after VC Baweja had sought police protection amid a confrontation with faculty members on Monday and even locked himself in the office. The VC had alleged that a group of faculty members attempted to enter his office, while protests by university employees added to the atmosphere of tension on the campus.