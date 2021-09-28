Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

In a development that left party leaders shocked, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from his post.

Sidhu announced his resignation on Twitter, stating that he will continue to serve the Congress.

Also read: Amarinder Singh’s Delhi visit triggers speculation in political circles

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab,” Sidhu wrote in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that he posted on the microblogging site.

His resignation came barely half an hour after Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi, who were holidaying in Shimla, took a flight to Delhi from Chandigarh airport.

Soon after Sidhu’s resignation, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted: “I told you so. He is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab.”

Was opposed to Randhawa getting home

Sidhu has been upset over the induction of some ministers and portfolio allocation, besides some key appointments made by the new government headed by Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Punjab Congress chief had opposed Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was among the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post and was not in favour of giving him the charge of the home department, said a party leader, who did not want to be named, adding that his recommendations were ignored.

Security personnel outside the house of Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala on Tuesday after he quit as the Punjab Congress chief. (HT Photo)

Not interested in any post, says media adviser

“Sidhu is not interested in any post. He has resigned to focus on his Punjab agenda and the 18-point to do list given by the high command. He is not power hungry,” his media adviser Surinder Dalla said.

Soon after Sidhu’s resignation, his protege and Punjab Congress treasurer Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal also resigned from his post.