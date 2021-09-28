Amarinder Singh’s Delhi visit triggers speculation in political circles

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s two-day visit to New Delhi has triggered speculation about the miffed Congress leader’s next course of action amid reports about his possible meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership late on Tuesday even as there was no official confirmation from either side.

His media adviser, Raveen Thukral, confirmed Singh is scheduled to be in the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday but called reports about the meeting a “speculation”.

“Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new (Punjab) CM (chief minister). No need for any unnecessary speculation,” Thukral tweeted.

A BJP leader said there was no appointment scheduled for Singh with the party leadership. But a meeting on Wednesday between Shah and the former Punjab chief minister has not been ruled out. A meeting will be scheduled when Singh seeks one, said a person aware of the details requesting anonymity.

Another BJP leader said the meeting will happen. “There is definitely movement on that front,” the second leader said on condition of anonymity.

Singh left for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. This is his first visit to the national capital since his resignation. Singh resigned as the chief minister on September 18, hours before a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Punjab was called without informing him in the backdrop of infighting within the ruling party in the state.

The two-time chief minister has said he felt humiliated and announced he would keep his political options open and exercise them at the time of his choosing.

(Smriti Kak contributed to this story)