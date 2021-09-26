Amarinder Singh back with NDA batchmates, sings 'o gorey gorey'

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who resigned a week ago, expressing much resentment with the Congress leadership, is now spending time away from politics as he is hosting a get-together for his 47 batchmates of National Defence Academy at his Mohinder Bagh farmhouse in Mohali. Captain also designed some special jackets for all his batchmates with their names and course embossed, especially for the get-together. A video of Amarinder Singh singing the Bollywood song, 'O gorey gorey', shared by his media advisor Raveen Thukral has grabbed the attention of social media users at a time when Punjab is getting a new cabinet, not devoid of controversy and lobbying.

And there was more merriment….@capt_amarinder seemed in full mood to enjoy the moment. Listen in to him singing ‘O gorey gorey…’ from an old Hindi movie. pic.twitter.com/xbwEzBBCw5 — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 25, 2021

Last week, Amarinder Singh resigned making way for Charanjit Singh Channi to become the new chief minister of the poll-bound state. The Captain-Sidhu tug-of-war was going on in the state Congress for several months which could not be put to rest even after Sidhu's elevation to the post of the Punjab Congress chief. However, Amarinder Singh's exit was not smooth as he made it clear that he did not understand why the Congress leadership decided to bring in the change with a few months left before the election. He also termed Sidhu as an 'anti-national' and said he will oppose Sidhu as the CM face in the upcoming polls. The Congress leadership has been misguided, Captain said, referring to Rahul Gandhi as ‘inexperienced’.

While Amarinder Singh's future political plan is under the wraps, Punjab's Cabinet expansion is facing a new challenge after the name of the probable inclusion became public. Some senior Congress leaders have now written to Navjot Singh Sidhu against the probable inclusion of Rana Gurjit Singh, who was allegedly associated with a sand mining scam.

Reports said five ministers from Amarinder Singh's Cabinet are likely to be dropped while seven new faces will be included in the Charanjit Singh Channi government. Though Channi is the CM now, the Congress is likely to contest the assembly election making Sidhu the CM face, Congress leadership has indicated.