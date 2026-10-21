Navratri fest concludes in Katra with spiritual fervour

The Navratra Festival 2026, organised by the directorate of tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with divisional administration, Jammu, district administration, Reasi, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board concluded on Tuesday at Katra after a series of religious, cultural and traditional programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma lauded the role of the tourism department and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for organising such festivals in preserving cultural traditions. (HT Photo)

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The festival was organised to promote pilgrimage and tourism in the region and to provide yatris and visitors an immersive experience of the religious and cultural traditions associated with Katra and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

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The shobha yatras, mata ki kahani, dangal, devotional song competition and various other cultural programmes remained the major highlights of the festival, attracting participation from pilgrims, tourists, local residents and artists.

The weeklong celebrations were conducted under the supervision of secretary to the government, department of tourism, J&K, Avny Lavasa (IAS) and Vikas Gupta (JKAS) director, tourism Jammu. MP Jugal Kishore Sharma was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Joint director tourism, Jammu, Aijaz Qaiser (JKAS) delivered the introductory address wherein he gave a detailed overview of the nine-day navratra festival showcasing local culture and highlighted the importance of organising such festivals for promoting pilgrimage tourism in the region.

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{{^usCountry}} He emphasised on providing visitors with a meaningful experience that combines spirituality, culture and tradition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasised on providing visitors with a meaningful experience that combines spirituality, culture and tradition. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking on the occasion, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma lauded the role of the tourism department and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for organising such festivals in preserving cultural traditions and strengthening the moral and social values of individuals.

He said that such events also provide an opportunity for the younger generation to remain connected with the country’s rich heritage and traditions.

The conclusion of the Navratra Festival 2026 marked the culmination of the annual celebrations in Katra, bringing together religious observances, cultural performances and traditional activities around the navratras and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.