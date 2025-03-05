NC MLA’s remarks trigger ruckus in J&K assembly, BJP seeks apology

War of words broke out between NC and BJP legislators in the J&K assembly when the NC legislator from Trehgam praised infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) while demanding tunnels for Jumgund and Keran near the LoC represented by MLA Saifullah Mir. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget session of J&K Assembly, in Jammu, on Tuesday. (PTI)

BJP legislators, however, objected to Mir’s remarks and termed him a “traitor.”

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, however, pacified the angry BJP legislators by saying that the situation in PoK is very bad despite the fact that they are being helped by China. “We never sought help from China, America, France or England to build our roads,” he said.

While demanding tunnels for far-flung areas of Kupwara, former minister Saifullah Mir said that infrastructure in PoK is better than ours. He, however, was interrupted by the BJP legislators. Many NC legislators came out in his support.

Later, Mir said he never praised Pakistan or their infrastructure.

“I never made any comparison. I only said our roads should be better than theirs. Why should I apologise when I didn’t say anything wrong,” Mir said, stressing that he is “more nationalist than the BJP people”. Earlier, some BJP legislators had sought an apology from the NC legislator over his remarks.

While replying to a question of Mir, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary said that the demand for construction of a tunnel on the road connecting Keran and Jumgund area of Kupwara for providing all weather connectivity will be taken up with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India. He said DPR would also be prepared and forwarded to the department concerned.

The deputy chief minister said that Keran sector is connected with the rest of UT of J&K via Pharkiyan Gali to Keran road (46.76 Km), maintained by BRO.

He further said that the road remains partially closed during the winter season due to snow accumulation and regular snow clearance is being done by BRO for providing connectivity to the Keran sector.

“The PMGSY Road Zirhama-Jumgund (length 25.00 km) is a high-altitude road. Snow clearance operations are carried out regularly but during heavy snow spells clearance operation becomes difficult beyond the first 6 km and gets temporarily delayed till weather improves due to poor visibility, frost action, avalanches/ snow slides from upper reaches, especially in kms from 17th to 20th”, he said.

The deputy chief minister further informed that no alternate roads are available at present for the Keran and Jumgund areas. He said Pharkiyan Gali to Keran (46.76 Km) road is maintained by the BRO.