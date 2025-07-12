NC raps BJP MP Suvendu Adhikari for telling tourists to skip Kashmir

After Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari asked people not to visit Kashmir, National Conference has termed his remarks as irresponsible. BJP MP Suvendu Adhikari had said people should visit other places of the country like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand or Orissa instead of Kashmir. (PTI)

Currently J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah is in West Bengal for promotion of tourism. On Thursday, he invited West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to visit J&K and also had said tourists have started visiting Kashmir again after Pahalgam terror attack.

However, the BJP MP said people should visit other places of the country like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand or Orissa instead of Kashmir.

NC chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq termed the statement of BJP MP shameful.

“It is deeply shameful that at a time when the entire country is standing with Jammu and Kashmir, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal @SuvenduWB is spewing such hate-filled, divisive, and communal rhetoric,” Sadiq wrote on X.

He further said Kashmiris have stood with the nation not out of compulsion, not for benefit but because it was the right thing to do: “And when we are right, the nation must stand with us. Suvendu Adhikari’s statement is not just irresponsible it is dangerous. He insults not only the people of Kashmir but the very idea of India, where unity in diversity is our strength.”

Sadiq said such “vile thinking” must be condemned by one and all. “This isn’t just about Kashmir; this is about the soul of India.”