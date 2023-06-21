Ludhiana MC staffers raise issue of pending salaries

With the deadline given by National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairperson Vijay Sampla to the municipal corporation to release the salaries of MC employees approaching, members of the MC Staffers’ Union raised the demand on Wednesday with the civic body chief. The employees said that the government is yet to implement the proposal to provide health insurance coverage of ₹ 10 lakh per employee. (iStock)

Union members, including chairperson Ashwani Sahota, met MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and to discuss the delay in disbursal of salaries of freshly appointed Class four employees.

Sahota said that among the important demands are the pending salaries, who were regularised in October 2022. He added that with the medical and police verification of around 2,000 staffers pending, they are awaiting their salaries for seven months.

On June 2, Vijay Sampla had directed the district administration, police and civic body to clear the pending formalities of the employees and release their salaries. He had said that an action taken report be submitted by July 2.

The NCSC chairperson had asked the officials to appear before the commission in New Delhi for a hearing, in case of failure to submit the report.

Sampla had visited the city after a member of the protesting staffers’ union, Vicky Sahota, filed a complaint with the commission. He held a meeting at the circuit house where senior officials, including deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, were present.

The chairperson was informed that the salaries of the employees have not been released as the police clearance, medical tests and other formalities were pending. Sampla had directed the officials to complete the procedure for police clearance within a month.

A senior MC official privy to the developments said that the process to release the salaries is underway and will be completed soon.

