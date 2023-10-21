NDPS accused’s house razed in Panchkula

An illegally constructed house of a man selling heroin in Khadak Mangoli in Panchkula, was demolished by the police on Friday. Police demolished house of a drug peddler at Kharak Mongoli, Panchkula, October 20. (Sant Arora/HT)

As per police records, the accused, Sajjan Sajan, alias Sagar, alias Gugga of Kharak Mangoli in Panchkula has multiple cases registered under NDPS act against him.

The house was constructed after illegally occupying land of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the same was used for supplying and storing drugs.

The accused had constructed a boundary wall and covered the structure with tarpaulin. The police said that the accused used the place as a hideout.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, crime), Mukesh Malhotra said that four teams under assistant commissioner of police (ACP, crime) Arvind Kamboj have been constituted to prevent drug abuse.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police.

He urged them to share information on drug addicts as well as suppliers on WhatsApp number 7087081100 while assuring that the name and address of the person giving information will be kept secret.

