Next Gen e-challan system rolled out in Haryana

Haryana Police have rolled out a Next Gen e-challan system across the state, introducing fixed timelines for issuing traffic notices, responding to violations and disposing of grievances. Under the system, a notice is sent within three days of the traffic violation and the vehicle owner or driver has to accept or contest the challan in 45 days.

The e-challan system was implemented in the state on June 16 as per the January 20, 2026 notification of Union ministry of road transport and highways. (HT File)

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“The new system will enhance transparency and accountability in the enforcement process, while technology-driven monitoring will enable the police to identify potential traffic congestion and other issues in advance and take necessary action,” said director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal on Tuesday.

The e-challan system was implemented in the state on June 16 as per the January 20, 2026 notification of Union ministry of road transport and highways.

Police officials said if the vehicle owner or driver files a grievance against the challan, it will be mandatory to dispose of the grievance within 30 days. In case the grievance is not disposed of within the stipulated period, it is deemed to have been accepted automatically. One nodal officer and two grievance redressal officers have been appointed in each district to deal with issues related to the new system.

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{{^usCountry}} In case a grievance is rejected, the vehicle owner or driver can challenge the challan before the court after depositing 50% of the challan amount, while an accepted challan must be paid within 90 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In case a grievance is rejected, the vehicle owner or driver can challenge the challan before the court after depositing 50% of the challan amount, while an accepted challan must be paid within 90 days. {{/usCountry}}

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“This system marks an important step towards transforming traffic enforcement from a paperwork-based process into a digital, transparent and accountable mechanism. This marks a significant step towards strengthening compliance with traffic rules, road safety and traffic management,” said Singhal after a meeting with additional directors general of police, inspectors general of police, superintendents of police and other senior police officers of the state.

The DGP said that under this technology-driven system, action against traffic violations will not only be more transparent and digital, but the entire process—from issuance of challan to its disposal—will be time-bound and accountable.

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The meeting also discussed restrictions related to the operation of BS-III and below-standard vehicles in the NCR region and the government’s vehicle scrapping policy. Haryana has 27 centres for scrapping old vehicles. Eligible vehicle owners can scrap their old vehicles and avail themselves of the prescribed scrap value, concessions in commercial tax and other benefits available as per rules on the purchase of a new vehicle.

The DGP directed the officers to create widespread public awareness about the vehicle scrapping policy and ensure its effective implementation in coordination with the concerned departments. He said that the objective of Haryana Police is not to limit traffic management merely to compliance with rules, but to ensure a safe, smooth and well-organised traffic system through technology, data and preventive policing.