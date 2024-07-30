NGT notice to Punjab govt over plan to cut down over 7k trees

In response to case filed by city-based environmentalists, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Punjab government regarding their plan to cut down 7,392 fully grown trees and numerous mid-sized trees as part of the four-laning project for the Sirhind-Patiala road. This development was discussed in a recent hearing on July 24. The committee alleged that nearly 7,392 fully grown trees and about 20,000 mid-sized trees, including shrubs, would be felled. They also noted that trees over a 7km stretch had already been cut down by the forest department in the past ten days. (HT File)

The hearing before the NGT principal bench focused on an application by the Public Action Committee, which highlighted the environmental impact of the road project, spanning 22 km. The committee alleged that nearly 7,392 fully grown trees and about 20,000 mid-sized trees, including shrubs, would be felled. They also noted that trees over a 7km stretch had already been cut down by the forest department in the past ten days.

The applicant argued for the transplantation of the trees and pointed out that compensatory afforestation had been proposed far from the site in Hoshiarpur (180 km away) and Ropar (75 km away). This distance was due to a lack of space for new plantations along the widened road.

Following this, the NGT issued notices to key officials, including the chief secretary, the principal chief conservator of forests, the public works department, the deputy commissioner of Patiala and the district forest officer. The Tribunal directed the applicant to serve these notices and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next hearing, which is scheduled for October 17.

The applicant emphasised that according to the Indian Road Congress (IRC) Code SP: 21-2009 guidelines, land acquisition for compensatory afforestation should have been included in the initial project planning stage. Specific clauses from the IRC guidelines were cited to support their plea for better environmental and socio-economic considerations.

Petitioners Kapil Arora and Amandeep Singh Bains explained that according to road construction guidelines, it is essential to acquire land for planting trees when expanding roads to four lanes. The tribunal has ordered that for every tree cut, new trees must be planted within a 10 km radius. Additionally, efforts should be made to transplant existing trees to new locations. However, they stated that Punjab government agencies have ignored these guidelines and started cutting approximately 7,400 large trees and 20,000 smaller trees and shrubs along the roadside.

In response, the Public Action Committee approached the NGT to ensure compliance with essential guidelines during the road construction. Members Jaskirat Singh and Kuldeep Singh Khaira highlighted that they have filed another case with the NGT regarding the planting of 4,500 more trees on the Patiala side for road widening. They emphasised that the environmental and road-related guidelines are not being followed.

PAC member Kuldeep Khaira said, “We had filed another case regarding the lack of implementation of environmental laws and the cutting down of numerous trees. Following the NGT’s notice, we hope the state government will adhere to environmental laws and ensure more trees are planted along the highway by acquiring the necessary space for plantations.”