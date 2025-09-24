NIA books SJF’s Pannun over plot to stop PM Modi from hoisting tricolour on I-Day

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a new case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based Khalistani terrorist, for offering a reward to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag on this year’s Independence Day and “spreading disaffection among Sikhs against India”, besides other charges. In a video address from Washington, he declared a reward of ₹ 11 crore to those who would stop Modi from unfurling the Tricolour at the Red Fort. (File)

According to the NIA’s FIR, Pannun, who is the general counsel for the banned Khalistani outfit “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ), made the announcement during a “Meet the Press” event at the Lahore Press Club in Pakistan on August 10.

In a video address from Washington, he declared a reward of ₹11 crore to “Sikh soldiers” who would stop Modi from unfurling the tricolour at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The FIR also notes that at the event, Pannun unveiled a map for a new Khalistan, which he said would include Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and claimed that the SFJ had formed a “Shaheed Jatha” to fight against India.

“By doing so, he has indulged in activities for disrupting sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of India and spreading disaffection among Sikhs against India,” the FIR says.

Citing “credible information” and video retrieved from the SFJ’s channel on X, it says Pannun announced a reward to prevent Modi from hoisting the tricolour at the Red Fort on August 15.

The FIR, filed recently under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has named “Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and other unknown persons”.

The case was registered following a directive from the Union home ministry.