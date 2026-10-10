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NIA chargesheets 1 held accused, 3 killed JeM terrorists in Kishtwar terror attack case

The chargesheet pertains to the terrorist attack case on February 22, 2026, at Chatroo, Wani mohalla, Passer Kote in Kishtwar district

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 07:32:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, against arrested accused Maneer Ahmed of Naidgam, Chatroo, Inderwal, Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, and three killed Pakistani terrorists, including Saifullah, Saifullah Kashmiri, Atiq Nazir and Atiq Ur Rehman.

It charges Maneer Ahmed with voluntarily harbouring and concealing terrorists involved in attacks on security forces and civilians in the hilly Kishtwar district of J&K. (HT Photo for representation)
It charges Maneer Ahmed with voluntarily harbouring and concealing terrorists involved in attacks on security forces and civilians in the hilly Kishtwar district of J&K. (HT Photo for representation)

The chargesheet pertains to the terrorist attack case on February 22, 2026, at Chatroo, Wani mohalla, Passer Kote in Kishtwar district.

The 535-page chargesheet details the conspiracy, the role of the three killed terrorists, including Saifullah, a resident of Pakistan and commander of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish e Mohammad (JeM), and of arrested accused Maneer Ahmed, along with the supporting evidence in the case.

It charges Maneer Ahmed with voluntarily harbouring and concealing terrorists involved in attacks on security forces and civilians in the hilly Kishtwar district of J&K, under relevant provisions of the UA (P) Act, 1967. NIA has also invoked the penal section against the accused terrorists for waging war against India and hatching conspiracy from across the border.

 
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