NIA detains two accomplices of gangster Kala Rana in Yamunanagar: Police

: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has detained two accomplices of gangster Kala Rana, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, after they raided their residences at two locations in Yamunanagar in connection with their probe against “organised terror gangs” involved in large scale criminal activities such as targeted killings, extortion, narco-terrorism and turf wars in north India, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Yamunanagar-1, Rajiv Kumar said that an NIA team, assisted by local police, conducted raids at Vishnu Nagar of Farakpur area and Subhash Nagar of Chhoti Line area of the district and detained Abhishek Dhiman alias Panjeta and Simraneet Singh alias Bawa. They are being questioned by the central investigating agency.

“Their premises were raided by the team to probe in connection with their own case and both were detained. The men were earlier arrested by our police for attempting to attack cops in September and they were recently released on bail,” Kumar told reporters.

The DSP, however, denied reports that Abhishek had fled before the team could arrive at his house, saying, “as per our inputs, both have been detained by the NIA.”

On September 13, Bawa along with one Shubham were arrested allegedly with illegal arms and ammunition when they made an unsuccessful robbery attempt on a CIA-2 team that was returning from patrolling.

Superintendent of police Mohit Handa had said that they obstructed the team’s way using their bike that was already tampered with and a country-made pistol and five cartridges were seized from Bawa and a country-made gun along with two cartridges from Shubham.

Later, four more men, including Abhishek, were arrested and their allegiance with the Kala Rana gang became clear after it was discovered that Bawa was in contact with Rana’s brother Surya Pratap alias Noni, he said.

The police officer said they had arranged the arms found at the residence of Kala Rana in Lakshmi Garden that were seized during a joint raid by the NIA and Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police on September 12.

After the September raid, the federal agency had seized a parcel of mobile phones that was supposed to be sent to a jail along with five pistols, one short gun and several live cartridges from Rana’s house.

An associate of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Kala Jathedi syndicate, Kala Rana is currently lodged at Tihar Jail in New Delhi, while Surya Pratap is an inmate at Ambala Central Jail.