Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing during the retreat ceremony on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
chandigarh news

No decision yet on visitors at Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony

BSF resumes the Beating Retreat ceremony at India-Bangladesh border after more than 10 months on Friday
By Anil Sharma, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:27 PM IST

Even as there has been no decision on allowing spectators at Attari-Wagah border’s joint check post (JCP), the border security force (BSF) resumed the Beating Retreat ceremony at the India-Bangladesh border after more than 10 months on Friday.

The JCP, which comprises a gallery with a capacity to accommodate nearly 30,000 spectators to witness the flag lowering ceremony at the zero line of India and Pakistan border, was closed for the spectators in the first week of March 2020.

“There has been no plan so far for allowing spectators at the retreat ceremony. Only 100 to 200 spectators witness the Beating Retreat ceremony on the India-Bangladesh border. However, the count of spectators at Attari touches up to 30,000. We will follow the ministry of home affairs and health department guidelines for allowing visitors,” said a senior BSF official.

Another official posted at the JCP said, “Due to the restrictions, only flag-lowering ceremony is being performed every evening. The daily military drill on our side is also not taking place.” Pakistan had re-opened its gallery for the spectators in October 2020, said the official posted at the JCP.

On the occasion of the Republic Day, a joint parade was held with the rangers at the border after around nine months. Students of various colleges had also organised a cultural programme at the JCP.

Traders, vendors waiting with bated breath

Due to the closure of the JCP, thousands of traders and small vendors have been hit hard and they demand early re-opening of the gallery.

Jagdish Singh (56), who runs a dhaba at the Attari border for the last one decade, has been struggling to make ends meet. He said his dhaba is closed since April 2020. “Five workers at my dhaba now pull rickshaw. Our business was totally dependent on Attari visitors,” he said.

Several restaurants, vendors selling patriotic accouterments near the border, hotel and taxi owners have also suffered a lot. Mandeep Singh, a cab driver in Amritsar, said, “More than 10,000 cab drivers have been hit and we are waiting for the spectators.”

To tide over Haryana’s water shortage problem, chief minister Manohar Lal Khatta said MoUs have been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dams. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana seeks Centre’s help to resolve SYL Canal issue

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST
At Niti Aayog meeting, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggests Centre formulate plan for incentivising state collecting maximum GST
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities: Punjab CM to Centre

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh requests the Centre to allow 100% use of available SDRF towards expenditure for Covid management, instead of the present ceiling of 50%
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the sixth meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, via video conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM urges PM to redress farmers’ grievances urgently

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh skips virtual meet of Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on health grounds
Wanted by Delhi Police, Punjab gangster Lakha Sidhana in a grab from the 13-minute video he uploaded on Facebook on Friday night.
chandigarh news

Wanted for R-Day violence, gangster Lakha Sidhana calls rally at Punjab CM’s village

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:03 PM IST
In video posted on FB, Sidhana announces rally at Mehraj grain market in support of farmers; Bathinda IG says up to Delhi Police to arrest him
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on February 4, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Snow and rain is forecast in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday
A swab sample being taken from a student in a Ludhiana school. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Lowering of guard behind Covid surge in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:03 AM IST
As per the health department, focused sampling of teachers and students after reopening of schools has also added to the number of infections in the state
Congress MC Candidates after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Kila Mubarak in Bathinda on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Govt may de-reserve Bathinda mayoral post

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Veteran Congress leader Jagroop Singh Gill is being seen as the strongest claimant to head the civic body
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 AM IST
After rushing into power privatisation, the Chandigarh administration has now slammed brakes on the process to get more clarity on norms for the bidding process
The administration had to defer the project for a while on account of the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn finalises firm to run 40 electric buses

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The contract has been awarded to Ashok Leyland; admn to start the process for procuring 40 more buses
High drama was witnessed at the first House meeting chaired by the Ambala mayor on Thursday where only eight out of the 20 councillors turned up. (Representative picture)
chandigarh news

Ambala MC House meeting on February 23

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Among the absentees were eight councillors of the BJP and two each from the Congress and the Haryana Democratic Front
According to figures released by the UT health department, achievement rate among health workers stands at 30%. (Representative picture)
chandigarh news

Get vaccinated within deadline: Chandigarh adviser tells Covid warriors

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:42 PM IST
As per the health ministry’ figures released on Friday, vaccination coverage (first dose) among Chandigarh’s health workers is 34.3%
Caroline Rowett (Photo: Twitter)
chandigarh news

Caroline Rowett to be UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The UK’s charge d’affairs in Haiti will be joining as the first British woman deputy high commissioner in India
The fuel prices have gone up by around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 since January 1, when petrol cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80.35 and diesel <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73.58. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

In a first, diesel crosses 80 mark in Chandigarh

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Diesel price in Chandigarh crossed the 80/litre mark for the first time on Friday
The bail pleas were of ETOs, Ved Parkash Jakhar, Piara Singh and Tarlok Chand and two others Harmeet Singh and Yadwinder Singh. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Punjab tax evasion racket: HC dismisses bail pleas of 3 excise officials, 2 others

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The bench of justice Jaishree Thakur observed that the custodial interrogation would be required to unearth the nexus between the them and the intermediaries
The court adjourned the matter to March 8 after the counsel for UPSC sought time to file “a better affidavit.” (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

Fate of 25 Haryana’s non-SCS officers’ selection to IAS hangs in balance

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:50 PM IST
When the case came up before the HC, the division bench described the reply of the UPSC as “inadequate” and “returned” it
