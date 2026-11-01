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No internal dissidence within NC: Kashmir provincial chief

In an organisational turnaround on late Friday night, the NC announced that Ali Mohammad Sagar will remain party general secretary, overriding the earlier nomination of disgruntled legislator Mubarak Gul, who had been appointed to the role following the reshuffle

Published on: Nov 1, 2026, 07:45:20 IST
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
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National Conference (NC) Kashmir provincial president Showkat Ahmad Mir on Saturday denied reports of internal dissidence, saying any concerns raised by legislators will be addressed by the party leadership. This clarification follows growing dissent over the recent cabinet expansion.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, have been maintaining that the Omar Abdullah government is heading towards a crisis. (HT Photo for representation)
BJP leaders, meanwhile, have been maintaining that the Omar Abdullah government is heading towards a crisis. (HT Photo for representation)

In an organisational turnaround on late Friday night, the NC announced that Ali Mohammad Sagar will remain party general secretary, overriding the earlier nomination of disgruntled legislator Mubarak Gul, who had been appointed to the role following the reshuffle.

“There is no rebellion, and the legislators had not met for any rebellion,” said Mir, adding that the leadership is in Delhi. “Our sources said one of the legislators had organised a routine get-together ahead of the Darbar Move. They have every right to hold a get-together or any meeting,” he said.

Mir said these legislators had discussed that they are going to meet chief minister Omar Abdullah with some suggestions. “There is no rebellion, and social media has given wrong information about the meeting of legislators.”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Doda, Mehraj Malik, alleged that Operation Lotus has begun in J&K. “Operation Lotus is underway in J&K. Gurezi sb could be the next CM,” he wrote on X, referring to senior NC legislator Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, who is also annoyed with the party for ignoring him during the reshuffle. Meanwhile, the legislators, who attended the meeting on Friday, said they are with the NC but have issues that need to be discussed for the welfare of the party.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, have been maintaining that the Omar Abdullah government is heading towards a crisis. “I have already told you that this government won’t complete its full term,” Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mir Ehsan

Mir Ehsan has reported from Kashmir for the past more than 20 years. He is an assistant editor and bureau chief of HT in Kashmir since 2018. Before that he was associated with Indian Express. He has extensively covered Kashmir politics, militancy and developmental issues. He is also a recipient of Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2005.

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