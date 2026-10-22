No invitation yet from MHA for fresh talks: Ladakh bodies

The proposed meeting between the Ladakh leadership and Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) officials, scheduled for Thursday in Delhi, is not taking place for the time being.

The Ladakh leadership has been demanding statehood, Sixth Schedule, and a say in the appraisal of the chief secretary and other senior officers. (HT Photo for representation)

The last round of talks between the Ladakh leadership and the high powered committee of the MHA in Leh last week remained inconclusive, with the Ladakh leadership rejecting the draft proposal submitted by the MHA for study.

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Those in the know said that the MHA has not sent a fresh invite to Ladakh leaders due to unknown reasons; however, there is every possibility that the meeting could be held in the coming days. “The meeting was scheduled for Thursday. Since no invitation was extended, there is every possibility the meeting could take place on any other date,” a senior leader of Leh Apex Body (LAB) said.

Soon after last week’s meeting concluded, the Ladakh leaders told media that they have been invited for another meeting in New Delhi that could take place on October 22.

The Ladakh leadership has been demanding statehood, Sixth Schedule, and a say in the appraisal of the chief secretary and other senior officers. However, so far, the MHA team has not agreed to these demands of the Ladakh leadership, especially those raised by the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra termed it “unfortunate” that the Ladakh leadership rejected the draft proposal within two hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra termed it “unfortunate” that the Ladakh leadership rejected the draft proposal within two hours. {{/usCountry}}

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The LAB and KDA have held several rounds of talks with the MHA. “During negotiations on the Sixth Schedule, it was explained that this provision applies to states, particularly in the northeastern region, where a minority tribe needs protection against any discriminatory action by a majority tribe. Therefore, the Sixth Schedule has a different geographical, historical and cultural context, and its relevance in the case of Ladakh is not particularly significant in the same way,” Kundra had said.

“After considerable deliberation, the MHA provided a 32-page document to the leaders of Ladakh on the morning of October 16. I want to make one thing very clear through you: the constitutional amendment and the kind of democratic structure the people of Ladakh want will emerge through discussion and deliberation. We do not want to submit a draft unilaterally. We want a framework that has the broad agreement of Ladakh’s leadership. We had expected this to happen in a positive manner. Naturally, nobody can read a 32-page document immediately and provide a response. We suggested that the leaders study it and that another meeting be convened after a week or 10 to 15 days,” he had said.

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