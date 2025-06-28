No one should become a gangster: Romil’s mother

Days after her 20-year-old son was shot dead in an encounter, gangster Romil Vohra’s mother Risha on Friday hoped that no one should enter into criminal activities and become a gangster, else they would see an end similar to her only son. Romil was killed during a shootout with a joint police team in Delhi on Tuesday morning, days after he was accused in the murder of a liquor contractor in Kurukshetra. (HT File)

Risha and her husband Kapil Vohra were among the few persons who attended Romil’s cremation in Kansapur area of his home town Yamunanagar.

Romil’s father Kapil was granted a few hours bail by a local court to attend the last rites of his son, where he lit the funeral pyre under heavy police presence.

Infact, Risha also walked out of jail on Wednesday after being granted bail in a criminal case lodged against her in connection with Romil, sources said.

While speaking to the media, Kapil also made an appeal to the parents to ensure that their sons don’t get involved in criminal activities.

He was also wanted in eight other criminal cases including a triple murder case in Yamunanagar and firing cases at liquor traders and immigration centres.