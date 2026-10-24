Vehicle dealerships across the district have been barred from handing over newly purchased vehicles to customers under the ‘Applied For’ registration status, as the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Ludhiana, has tightened registration norms. Dealers have also been directed to ensure that high security registration plates (HSRPs) are affixed before delivery and to undertake printing of registration certificates (RCs) at their own premises.

The measures are aimed at curbing registration-related irregularities, expediting the issuance of RCs and simplifying the process for vehicle owners. (HT)

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The directives were issued during a meeting chaired by the regional transport officer-cum-secretary, RTA, Ludhiana, and attended by representatives of authorised vehicle dealerships.

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The measures are aimed at curbing registration-related irregularities, expediting the issuance of RCs and simplifying the process for vehicle owners.

Under the revised arrangements, dealerships will be responsible for printing RCs at their respective premises, marking a shift from the existing centralised system. The authority has instructed dealers to ensure accuracy and transparency in the printing process while adhering to the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Dealerships will also be required to maintain comprehensive records of all RCs printed at their premises to facilitate subsequent audits and verification.

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{{^usCountry}} To regulate registration-related transactions, the RTA has made it mandatory for every dealership to obtain a static IP address from its internet service provider. Data entry, RC printing and other registration-related operations will be permitted only through dealerships equipped with a valid and active static IP configuration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To regulate registration-related transactions, the RTA has made it mandatory for every dealership to obtain a static IP address from its internet service provider. Data entry, RC printing and other registration-related operations will be permitted only through dealerships equipped with a valid and active static IP configuration. {{/usCountry}}

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Dealers failing to meet this technical requirement will be prohibited from undertaking such transactions until the RTA office verifies their compliance.

The authority has also taken a stringent stance against the practice of delivering vehicles while their registration applications remain pending. It has categorically prohibited dealerships from handing over vehicles under the ‘Applied For’ status, making valid and complete registration a prerequisite for delivery.

Any violation could attract substantial penalties, suspension or cancellation of dealership authorisation, or legal proceedings, depending on the nature of the offence.

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Similarly, the installation of HSRPs has been made a mandatory condition for vehicle delivery under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Dealerships handing over vehicles without the prescribed registration plates will face penal action.

Representatives of authorised dealerships have been instructed to implement the directives with immediate effect. The RTA office will extend technical assistance and provide necessary clarifications to dealers encountering difficulties during the transition to dealership-level RC printing.

The authority has warned that any failure to comply with the prescribed registration procedures and technical requirements will invite stringent legal and administrative action.