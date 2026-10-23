The whistle’s been blown, the boots are laced and the goal’s clear. Eighteen Delhi Public Schools have converged upon DPS Khanna for the North Zone Inter-DPS Football Championship, being held from October 22 to 24.

The participating teams have been divided into four pools, with matches being played at the DPS football grounds as well as two other stadiums: Mohanpur and Bhamaddi. (HT)

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The participating teams have been divided into four pools, with matches being played at the DPS football grounds as well as two other stadiums: Mohanpur and Bhamaddi.

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Inaugurating the championship, Hindustan Times executive editor Ramesh Vinayak lauded the DPS society’s efforts to promote a sporting culture among students and expressed hope that the tournament would foster a friendly but robust competition. “Sports mirror life and help us negotiate the highs and lows that confront us,” he said.

Vinayak also highlighted India’s rich footballing legacy, recalling its achievements in the Asian Games and its qualification for the World Cup and Olympics in 1960. He observed that football enjoys a wide following in India, with enthusiasts passionately following major international tournaments and club-level matches. While motivating young players to hone their skills, he reminded them that Punjab has produced several legendary footballers, including Jarnail Singh and Inder Singh, whose achievements continue to inspire aspiring athletes.

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{{^usCountry}} DPS Khanna chairman and former Punjab home secretary DS Bains said football inculcates team spirit, teaches discipline, encourages careful planning and rewards flawless execution- the very qualities that won England the Battle of Waterloo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DPS Khanna chairman and former Punjab home secretary DS Bains said football inculcates team spirit, teaches discipline, encourages careful planning and rewards flawless execution- the very qualities that won England the Battle of Waterloo. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the participating schools are DPS Abohar, Amritsar, Baramulla, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Greater Faridabad, Jhakri, Kanpur, Karnal, Katra, Khanna, Manali, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Srinagar, Yamunanagar and Sangrur.