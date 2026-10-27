Norway visit: SGPC jathedar urges local Sikhs to strengthen religious values

On his visit to Norway, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj attended a religious congregation dedicated to the birth anniversary of Baba Buddha at Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Oslo and asked local Sikhs to remain united, strengthen their commitment to Sikh values and prioritise the religious upbringing of children, particularly among families living abroad. The Jathedar said Sikh parents should encourage their children to marry within the Sikh community, stressing that Anand Karaj represents not merely the union of two individuals but also a meeting of values and outlook.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj at a gurdwara in Norway. (HT)

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Recalling Baba Buddha’s contribution to Sikh history, he said he served six Sikh Gurus, from Guru Nanak to Guru Hargobind, with complete devotion. He said Baba Buddha adorned the Sixth Guru with the two swords symbolising ‘Miri-Piri’ and imparted martial training to him, embodying the Sikh ideal of combining spirituality with the readiness to defend righteousness.

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The jathedar said some Sikh families in Norway reported difficulties in ensuring that their children retained their kes because of harassment by children from other communities in schools. He urged gurdwara management committees, Sikh leaders and the sangat to work together and engage with Norway’s education authorities and school administrations to resolve the issue through dialogue and awareness.

Emphasising the importance of the Panth-approved Sikh rehat maryada (code of conduct), the jathedar said gurdwaras worldwide should follow the accepted conduct.

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{{^usCountry}} Attempts to disregard its authority or alter the Sikh rehat maryada according to individual preferences would undermine unity within the Khalsa Panth, he said, urging Sikhs to remain committed to Akal Takht and vigilant against forces seeking to challenge its authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attempts to disregard its authority or alter the Sikh rehat maryada according to individual preferences would undermine unity within the Khalsa Panth, he said, urging Sikhs to remain committed to Akal Takht and vigilant against forces seeking to challenge its authority. {{/usCountry}}

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Appealing for constructive social media use and community welfare, the Jathedar urged Sikhs to use social media to promote constructive and positive messages rather than engage in mutual criticism and defamation driven by personal ego.